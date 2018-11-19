Insider Buying: Coty Inc (COTY) CEO Acquires $20,060,404.43 in Stock

Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) CEO Pierre Laubies bought 2,308,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.69 per share, with a total value of $20,060,404.43. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,308,447 shares in the company, valued at $20,060,404.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:COTY opened at $9.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.47. Coty Inc has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $21.68.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Coty Inc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Coty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.46%.

COTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale cut shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Coty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Coty and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 791.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 250,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 222,700 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,742,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868,062 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Coty by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,208,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,299,000 after acquiring an additional 20,521 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Coty in the 3rd quarter worth $10,601,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coty in the 3rd quarter worth $10,676,000. 63.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

