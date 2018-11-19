Insider Buying: DHX Media Ltd. (DHX) Director Purchases C$44,745.00 in Stock

DHX Media Ltd. (TSE:DHX) Director Deborah Ann Drisdell acquired 15,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.85 per share, with a total value of C$44,745.00.

DHX stock opened at C$3.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.00. DHX Media Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$1.09 and a 52 week high of C$3.52.

DHX Media (TSE:DHX) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 24th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$97.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$121.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that DHX Media Ltd. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of DHX Media from C$4.00 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 14th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of DHX Media from C$1.50 to C$1.80 in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Echelon Wealth Partners cut shares of DHX Media from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$5.75 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, September 14th. CIBC cut shares of DHX Media from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of DHX Media from C$1.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.72.

DHX Media Company Profile

DHX Media Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, broadcasts, and licenses television and film programs for conventional and specialty terrestrial and cable/satellite television broadcasters worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, DHX Television, and Consumer Products Represented.

