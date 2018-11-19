Insider Buying: Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG) Insider Buys £151.90 in Stock

Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) insider Carolyn Ferguson acquired 10 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,519 ($19.85) per share, for a total transaction of £151.90 ($198.48).

GOG opened at GBX 1,574 ($20.57) on Monday. Go-Ahead Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,310 ($17.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,952 ($25.51).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 71.91 ($0.94) per share. This represents a yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from Go-Ahead Group’s previous dividend of $30.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOG. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,890 ($24.70) price objective on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,080 ($27.18) price objective on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research report on Friday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Go-Ahead Group from GBX 1,421 ($18.57) to GBX 1,420 ($18.55) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Go-Ahead Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,970 ($25.74) in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,926.67 ($25.18).

About Go-Ahead Group

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. It serves the department for transport, and transport for London.

