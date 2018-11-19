Insider Buying: Markel Co. (MKL) Director Purchases $274,125.00 in Stock

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,096.50 per share, for a total transaction of $274,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,315,832. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,108.66 on Monday. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $1,020.00 and a 12 month high of $1,228.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $28.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $21.45. Markel had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 29.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MKL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Markel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,265.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Markel by 636.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in Markel by 11.7% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 1,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Markel by 12.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,035,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Markel by 25.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in Markel by 12.3% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal line, program, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, such as ocean marine, surety, CPI, and coverages.

