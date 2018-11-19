Insider Buying: Murphy Oil Co. (MUR) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Director Claiborne P. Deming purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.60 per share, for a total transaction of $316,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE MUR traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,534,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,788. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.46 and a beta of 2.11. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $24.39 and a 52-week high of $36.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $674.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.20 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 3.77%. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -769.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Murphy Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Murphy Oil from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,229,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 5.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/insider-buying-murphy-oil-co-mur-director-purchases-10000-shares-of-stock.html.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company worldwide. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.