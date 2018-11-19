Insider Buying: SIGA Technologies, Inc. (SIGA) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGA) Director Paul G. Savas purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.58 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SIGA traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.53. 8,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,869. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the second quarter worth $112,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the third quarter worth $253,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the third quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the second quarter worth $282,000. 6.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc is engaged in the development and commercialization of solutions for various unmet medical needs and biothreats. The Company’s lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug that targets orthopoxviruses infections. TPOXX is a small-molecule drug delivered to the Strategic Stockpile under the Project BioShield Act of 2004 (Project BioShield).

