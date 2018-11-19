Insider Buying: XOMA Corp (XOMA) Major Shareholder Acquires 21,141 Shares of Stock

XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 21,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.31 per share, for a total transaction of $281,386.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of XOMA traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.97. The stock had a trading volume of 817 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,682. The firm has a market cap of $119.61 million, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.38. XOMA Corp has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $37.25.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.83 million. XOMA had a negative net margin of 129.85% and a negative return on equity of 267.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that XOMA Corp will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XOMA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of XOMA in a research report on Monday, September 17th. HC Wainwright set a $36.00 price objective on XOMA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of XOMA in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. S&P Equity Research cut their price objective on XOMA from $18.74 to $16.26 in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of XOMA by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 452,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of XOMA by 6.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 101,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of XOMA by 308.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 51,510 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of XOMA by 93.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of XOMA by 98.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 26,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation engages in the discovery, development, and licensing of therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a portfolio of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

