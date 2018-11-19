Insider Selling: Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) insider Louise Grondin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.00, for a total transaction of C$240,000.00.

TSE AEM traded down C$0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$47.08. 666,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,105. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 12-month low of C$42.35 and a 12-month high of C$62.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.84, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$62.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$66.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, October 18th.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

