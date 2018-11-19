Insider Selling: Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX) EVP Sells $1,073,655.30 in Stock

Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) EVP Ribo Alberto Mas sold 4,530 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total transaction of $1,073,655.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,397.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $246.07 on Monday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $209.91 and a 52 week high of $265.87. The company has a market capitalization of $65.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BDX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $248.00 price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 2,900.0% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/insider-selling-becton-dickinson-and-co-bdx-evp-sells-1073655-30-in-stock.html.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.