Insider Selling: CMI Limited (CMI) Insider Sells 231,867 Shares of Stock

CMI Limited (ASX:CMI) insider Michael Glennon sold 231,867 shares of CMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.44 ($1.02), for a total transaction of A$333,888.48 ($236,800.34).
Michael Glennon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 8th, Michael Glennon purchased 10,000 shares of CMI stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$14.64 ($10.38) per share, with a total value of A$146,380.00 ($103,815.60).
ASX CMI opened at A$1.42 ($1.01) on Monday.
About CMI
CMI Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs and distributes electrical cables and components in Australia. The company's products include power and communication cables/assemblies, computer cabling, plugs, and high voltage couplers. It serves mining, construction, petrochemical, and IT industries.
