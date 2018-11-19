Insider Selling: Enerflex Ltd (EFX) Director Sells C$534,300.00 in Stock

Enerflex Ltd (TSE:EFX) Director John Blair Goertzen sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.81, for a total transaction of C$534,300.00.

John Blair Goertzen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Enerflex alerts:

On Thursday, November 15th, John Blair Goertzen sold 30,000 shares of Enerflex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.65, for a total transaction of C$529,500.00.

Shares of TSE EFX opened at C$17.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.53. Enerflex Ltd has a 1 year low of C$13.55 and a 1 year high of C$18.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.92%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$21.25 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, November 9th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Enerflex from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.42.

WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/insider-selling-enerflex-ltd-efx-director-sells-c534300-00-in-stock.html.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers engineered systems, including engineering, design, fabrication, and assembly of standard and custom-designed compression, electric power, and processing solutions.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.