Insider Selling: Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (GIFI) Director Sells 23,108 Shares of Stock

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) Director John Peter Laborde sold 23,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $185,326.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:GIFI traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.95. The stock had a trading volume of 14,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,285. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $13.95.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.51). Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 20.96% and a negative return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $49.71 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIFI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,767,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,552,000 after buying an additional 39,554 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication by 100.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication in the second quarter valued at about $380,000. Kokino LLC increased its holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication by 40.0% in the second quarter. Kokino LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,500,000 after buying an additional 428,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication by 4.8% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 350,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gulf Island Fabrication from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

About Gulf Island Fabrication

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of offshore drilling and production platforms, and other steel structures in the United States. The company fabricates jackets and deck sections of fixed production platforms; hull, tendon, and/or deck sections of floating production platforms, such as tension leg platforms, single point anchor reservoirs, floating production storage and offloading vessels, and minimum deepwater operating concepts; pressure vessels; and piles, wellhead protectors, and subsea templates, as well as various production, compressor, and utility modules.

