Insider Selling: Laureate Education Inc (LAUR) CEO Sells $108,920.42 in Stock

Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) CEO Paula R. Singer sold 7,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $108,920.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,826.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Laureate Education stock opened at $14.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Laureate Education Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Laureate Education had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $787.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Laureate Education Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Friday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAUR. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,610,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,059,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,900,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,665,000 after purchasing an additional 956,777 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 237.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,341,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,223,000 after purchasing an additional 944,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Laureate Education by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,915,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,582,000 after buying an additional 728,488 shares in the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through universities and higher education institutions. It operates through six segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean & Iberian, Central America & U.S. Campuses, EMEAA, and Online & Partnerships.

