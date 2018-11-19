Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Chairman Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Chairman Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $619,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 15th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.45, for a total value of $652,250.00.

On Tuesday, November 13th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $1,321,300.00.

On Friday, November 9th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.58, for a total value of $687,900.00.

On Wednesday, November 7th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $704,650.00.

On Monday, November 5th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total value of $675,550.00.

On Friday, November 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $689,450.00.

On Wednesday, October 31st, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $685,850.00.

On Monday, October 29th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.38, for a total value of $676,900.00.

On Friday, October 26th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $1,376,200.00.

On Wednesday, October 24th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total value of $687,850.00.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $11.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $121.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,212,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,523,153. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $98.68 and a 12-month high of $161.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $100.30 billion, a PE ratio of 268.91, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.38.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 37,483 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 17.7% in the second quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.2% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 4.5% in the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 8,591 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 11.8% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on salesforce.com to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale set a $170.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

