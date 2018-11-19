Insider Selling: ServiceNow Inc (NOW) Director Sells $2,055,927.00 in Stock

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 12,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total value of $2,055,927.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,059,772.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NOW opened at $171.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. ServiceNow Inc has a 52-week low of $112.84 and a 52-week high of $206.29. The company has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of -162.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.25.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.61. ServiceNow had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $673.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.41 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on ServiceNow to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $172.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 90.1% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 502,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,220,000 after buying an additional 237,906 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 990,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,835,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 43.3% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 37,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after buying an additional 11,454 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $893,000. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

