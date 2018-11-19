Insider Selling: Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) Director Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $80,328.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,138.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TTEK opened at $65.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $72.56.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $563.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.33 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth $494,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 23.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 11.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 80.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TTEK shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tetra Tech from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. Maxim Group set a $87.00 price objective on Tetra Tech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.71.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water, Environment and Infrastructure (WEI); and Resource Management and Energy (RME). The WEI segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

