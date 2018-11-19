Insider Selling: Twilio Inc (TWLO) COO Sells 15,517 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) COO George Hu sold 15,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total transaction of $1,325,151.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

George Hu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 13th, George Hu sold 5,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $425,700.00.

On Wednesday, October 3rd, George Hu sold 2,800 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $226,884.00.

On Friday, September 28th, George Hu sold 5,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.75, for a total transaction of $433,750.00.

On Monday, October 1st, George Hu sold 5,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $421,850.00.

On Friday, August 31st, George Hu sold 5,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $402,550.00.

On Wednesday, September 5th, George Hu sold 19,360 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $1,600,491.20.

On Tuesday, August 21st, George Hu sold 3,021 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.92, for a total transaction of $232,375.32.

TWLO traded down $12.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.90. The stock had a trading volume of 9,192,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,394. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of -98.59 and a beta of 1.00. Twilio Inc has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $98.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.62 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 16.70% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $50.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Twilio to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Twilio by 4,157.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,504,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,820 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth $64,266,000. Scge Management L.P. bought a new position in Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth $80,327,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Twilio by 684.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 828,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,517,000 after acquiring an additional 723,257 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,212,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,649,000 after acquiring an additional 602,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

