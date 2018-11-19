Insider Selling: Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) Insider Sells 3,090 Shares of Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.48, for a total transaction of $381,553.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $1.33 on Monday, hitting $122.50. 1,507,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.60 and a 52 week high of $124.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.58.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 31.53%. The firm had revenue of $598.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on VRSK. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Saturday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 458.2% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, energy, and financial markets in the United States and internationally. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses.

