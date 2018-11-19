Insider Selling: XOMA Corp (XOMA) Director Sells 5,528 Shares of Stock

XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) Director Ness W. Denman Van sold 5,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $70,039.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,554.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of XOMA opened at $14.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.61 million, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. XOMA Corp has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $37.25.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.83 million. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 267.64% and a negative net margin of 129.85%. Equities analysts expect that XOMA Corp will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XOMA. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in XOMA by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 20,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in XOMA by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in XOMA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in XOMA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in XOMA by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XOMA shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of XOMA in a research note on Monday, September 17th. HC Wainwright set a $36.00 target price on XOMA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of XOMA in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. S&P Equity Research decreased their target price on XOMA from $18.74 to $16.26 in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.07.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation engages in the discovery, development, and licensing of therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a portfolio of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

