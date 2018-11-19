Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday. The firm currently has a $91.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.75% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Intercontinental Exchange’s successful integration of acquisitions, achievement of cost synergies and a reduced debt level well poise ICE for long-term growth. Moreover, a continued strength in its energy franchise, improving recurring market data revenues (2018 revenues to grow 5-6%) and ongoing initiatives should keep growth on track. However, rising expenses, foreign currency fluctuations and stricter regulations raise concerns. The company estimates 2018 operating expenses in the range of $2.04-$2.05 billion and adjusted operating expense in the band of $2-$2.04 billion. Interest expenses are anticipated at $73 million for fourth-quarter 2018. Shares of Intercontinental Exchange have underperformed the industry year to date.”

ICE has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup set a $80.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $92.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.86.

Shares of ICE stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.43. 828,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,620,036. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $65.97 and a 1-year high of $81.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 43.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 31st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 35,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $2,698,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 419,907 shares in the company, valued at $32,370,630.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 80,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $5,862,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 300,625 shares of company stock valued at $22,834,370. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 112.2% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,661,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,479 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 75.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,699,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,253,000 after purchasing an additional 731,535 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth approximately $2,136,000. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 17.0% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 23,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 19.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

