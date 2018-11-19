Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP) Insider Buys £481,500 in Stock

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) insider Benoit Durteste acquired 50,000 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 963 ($12.58) per share, for a total transaction of £481,500 ($629,165.03).

Intermediate Capital Group stock opened at GBX 987.50 ($12.90) on Monday. Intermediate Capital Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 694.50 ($9.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,204 ($15.73).

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported GBX 43.60 ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 35.10 ($0.46) by GBX 8.50 ($0.11).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 0.99%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ICP. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,215 ($15.88) price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,290.17 ($16.86).

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

