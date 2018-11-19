International Paper (IP) Receiving Positive Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News coverage about International Paper (NYSE:IP) has trended positive on Monday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. International Paper earned a daily sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the basic materials company an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted International Paper’s analysis:

Shares of IP opened at $46.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.53. International Paper has a 12-month low of $39.60 and a 12-month high of $66.94.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 13.68%. As a group, analysts predict that International Paper will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.31%.

International Paper announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $430.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $71.00) on shares of International Paper in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Argus reduced their price objective on International Paper from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens set a $57.00 price objective on International Paper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.07.

In other International Paper news, insider Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $542,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John V. Sims sold 4,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total value of $256,803.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,725 shares of company stock worth $1,691,814 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

