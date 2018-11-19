Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (IDXG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.55.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price target on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDXG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Interpace Diagnostics Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Interpace Diagnostics Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Interpace Diagnostics Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $983,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Interpace Diagnostics Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDXG opened at $1.18 on Monday. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $1.78. The company has a market cap of $33.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.26.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Interpace Diagnostics Group had a negative net margin of 64.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.67%. The company had revenue of $5.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 million. Research analysts expect that Interpace Diagnostics Group will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Interpace Diagnostics Group

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules.

