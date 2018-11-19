Intuit (INTU) Updates Q2 2019 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) updated its second quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.85-0.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.47-1.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion.Intuit also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $6.40-6.50 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. Guggenheim began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a buy rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Intuit from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intuit from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $224.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $12.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $199.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,061,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,998. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Intuit has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $231.84. The company has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Intuit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 67.39%. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 3,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.54, for a total value of $808,842.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,793.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.66, for a total transaction of $21,166,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 622,236 shares of company stock valued at $137,883,071. 5.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

