Invacare (IVC) Stock Price Down 4%

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) shares were down 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.60 and last traded at $5.45. Approximately 23,174 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,301,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IVC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Invacare from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

The stock has a market cap of $188.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.10). Invacare had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Invacare Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 12th were given a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 11th. Invacare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.59%.

In other Invacare news, Chairman Matthew E. Monaghan purchased 13,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $99,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 243,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,692.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invacare in the third quarter worth about $177,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invacare by 56.9% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,989 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares in the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invacare by 1.3% in the third quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 1,075,263 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,645,000 after purchasing an additional 13,648 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Invacare in the third quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Invacare by 9.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,739,033 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,303,000 after purchasing an additional 149,500 shares in the last quarter.

Invacare Company Profile (NYSE:IVC)

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, Europe, and the Asia/Pacific.

