Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCJ) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCJ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0354 per share on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCJ traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $21.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,624. Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $21.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCJ) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

