Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJJ) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJJ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0815 per share on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of BSJJ stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.94. 142,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,882. Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.84 and a 1-year high of $24.58.

