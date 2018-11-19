Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (BSCE) Declares Special Dividend of $0.12

Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCE) announced a special dividend on Monday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1166 per share on Friday, November 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th.

BSCE remained flat at $$24.91 during trading on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $24.91.

