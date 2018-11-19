Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1385 per share on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th.

PCEF traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $21.16. 152,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,558. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $24.22.

Get Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/invesco-cef-income-composite-etf-pcef-plans-monthly-dividend-of-0-14.html.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.