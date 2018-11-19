Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (PCEF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1385 per share on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th.
PCEF traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $21.16. 152,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,558. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $24.22.
About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF
PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.
