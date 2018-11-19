Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF (PBND) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:PBND) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0582 per share on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th.
Shares of PBND stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.65. Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.33 and a 1 year high of $25.09.
