Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF (PVI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0251 per share on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of NYSEARCA PVI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.91. 2,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,618. Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF has a 12 month low of $24.37 and a 12 month high of $26.18.

