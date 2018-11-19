Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November, 19th (ADS, AZRX, BBD.B, BCLI, ERO, ESEA, FL, HNR1, HOT.UN, IGM)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, November 19th:

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its target price reduced by SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $250.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) was given a $6.00 target price by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from C$7.00 to C$4.50.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) was given a $9.00 price target by analysts at Maxim Group. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$14.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) was given a $2.00 price target by analysts at Noble Financial. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) was given a $64.00 price target by analysts at Pivotal Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts wrote, “We’re modeling the quarter slightly below consensus. We don’t doubt that FL was better positioned in terms of flow/depth of premium styles for 3Q than 2Q, but we also see a few offsets, including 1) some October wallet share shift from athletic to boots, 2) some post-B2S sequential slowdown in demand for Vans, and 3) some post-2Q sequential slowdown in demand for select new athletic franchises. That said, with FL trading at a P/E of ~10x, we’re not sure that too much is expected out of 3Q.””

Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) was given a €118.00 ($137.21) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.25 to C$6.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$39.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) was given a C$13.50 target price by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc to $145.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) had its target price reduced by Mizuho to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $300.00 to $200.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.50 to C$20.50.

NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) was given a $7.00 price target by analysts at National Securities. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$1.25 to C$1.15. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) was given a $15.00 price target by analysts at Williams Capital. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $71.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.60 to C$2.75.

Tervita (TSE:TEV) had its price target raised by GMP Securities from C$12.50 to C$13.00.

Uranium Participation (TSE:U) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$6.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €200.00 ($232.56) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

