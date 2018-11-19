Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for November, 19th (ATRC, AU, AXTI, BBAVY, BFIN, CAI, CATB, CBAY, CCT, CDLX)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, November 19th:

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $36.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “AtriCure, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and selling innovative surgical devices to create precise lesions, or scars, in soft tissues. Medical journals have described the adoption by leading cardiothoracic surgeons of the AtriCure, Inc. bipolar ablation system as a standard treatment alternative during open-heart surgical procedures to safely, rapidly and reliably create lesions in cardiac, or heart, tissue to block the abnormal electrical impulses that cause atrial fibrillation, a quivering of the upper chambers of the heart. “

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AngloGold Limited is the largest gold producer at 7 million ounces a year, with reserves of 126 m oz. The company has operations in six countries on three continents, some of which are joint ventures, as well as exploration activities in ten countries. AngloGold can be financially characterized by high cash generation, substantial reinvestment in long-term growth and the payment of significant dividends. The company distinguishes itself from its producer peer group through its active involvement in the development of the gold market, particularly in Asia. “

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AXT, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures and distributes high-performance compound semiconductor substrates, as well as opto-electronic semiconductor devices such as high-brightness light emitting devices, and vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. “

BBA AVIATION PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BBA Aviation plc is a provider of aviation support and aftermarket services. Its flight support services include refueling, cargo handling, ground handling and other services and aftermarket services and systems activities include overhaul of jet engines, supply of aircraft parts, design, manufacture and overhaul of landing gear, aircraft hydraulics and other aircraft equipment. BBA Aviation plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BankFinancial Corporation is the holding company for BankFinancial, F.S.B., a full-service, community-oriented savings bank providing financial services to individuals, families and businesses through eighteen full-service banking offices, located in Cook, DuPage, Lake and Will Counties, Illinois. “

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CAI INTERNATIONAL, INC. is one of the world’s leading intermodal freight container leasing and management companies. Intermodal freight containers are large, standardized steel boxes, which CAI leases primarily to international steamship companies, and are used to transport cargo by a number of means, including ship, truck and rail. A portion of the container fleet is owned by CAI with the balance being owned by third parties on whose behalf CAI manages the containers. Accordingly, CAI operates its business through two segments: container leasing and container fleet management. Through its international network of offices and agents CAI also has developed an active after-market program for containers retired from the international shipping fleet. “

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $0.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics for treatment of inflammatory, immunological and metabolic diseases. Its product development pipeline includes CAT-1004, CAT-2000 series including CAT-2054 and CAT-2003, CAT-4001 as well as various programs which are in different clinical-stage. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary new medicines for important human diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, arhalofenate, is being developed for the treatment of gout. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is based in Newark, California. “

Corporate Capital Trust (NYSE:CCT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Corporate Capital Trust, Inc. is a business development company. It focused on investing in the debt of privately owned companies. Corporate Capital Trust, Inc. is based in Orlando, United States. “

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cardlytics, Inc. is engaged in developing a purchase intelligence platform. The purchase data includes debit, credit and bill pay data from online and in-store transactions. It helps the marketers identify, reach and influence likely buyers at scale, and measure the impact of marketing spends. The Company also operates an advertising channel, Cardlytics Direct. Cardlytics Direct delivers tailored marketing for marketers and financial institutions. Cardlytics, Inc. is based in ATLANTA, United States. “

Cent JAPAN Rwy/ADR (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Central Japan Railway Company operates Tokaido Shinkansen, transportation artery linking metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka. The company also operates a network of conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas. In addition, the company provides bus services, as well as logistics, travel agency, advertising, construction and construction consulting, linen supply, track maintenance, and rolling stock and machinery maintenance services. Further, it involves in the department store operations; wholesale and retail of food and beverages; sale and lease of real estate; hotel business; and development, improvement, and maintenance of computer systems. Central Japan Railway Company is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan. “

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is an immunotherapy company which specializes in cell process optimization, development and manufacturing. Its product candidate consists of NBS20, a targeted cancer immunotherapy product for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; NBS10, an ischemic repair product to preserve heart muscle function following an acute myocardial infarction and NBS03D, an immune modulation product for the treatment of diabetes which are in different clinical trials. Caladrius Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as NeoStem, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

