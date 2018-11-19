Investors Buy Shares of Alibaba Group (BABA) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) on weakness during trading hours on Monday. $729.57 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $582.87 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $146.70 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Alibaba Group had the 3rd highest net in-flow for the day. Alibaba Group traded down ($4.57) for the day and closed at $149.53

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 24th. UBS Group set a $245.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $231.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.55.

The company has a market capitalization of $394.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 318.7% in the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,508,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,207,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954,118 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $490,205,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 32.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,608,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,882 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 60.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,051,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $997,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,108,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,708,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

