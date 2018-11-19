Investors sold shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) on strength during trading hours on Monday. $105.57 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $155.99 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $50.42 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, SPDR Gold Shares had the 12th highest net out-flow for the day. SPDR Gold Shares traded up $0.05 for the day and closed at $115.67

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 103,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 31,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.2% in the second quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 24,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.0% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 31,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.9% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 16,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Investors Sell SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) on Strength (GLD)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/investors-sell-spdr-gold-shares-gld-on-strength-gld.html.

About SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.