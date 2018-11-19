IoTeX (IOTX) Price Tops $0.0108

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 16.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 19th. IoTeX has a market cap of $14.37 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IoTeX has traded down 40.2% against the US dollar. One IoTeX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Binance, Bilaxy and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00010100 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00020155 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00137385 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00207961 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000125 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $404.94 or 0.08304474 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00009065 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX’s launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,331,040,005 tokens. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bilaxy, Binance, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

