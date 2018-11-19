IQIYI Inc (IQ) Stake Lessened by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,053,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,364 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.29% of IQIYI worth $55,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQIYI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,708,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of IQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,897,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of IQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of IQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.82% of the company’s stock.
IQ opened at $20.80 on Monday. IQIYI Inc has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $46.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that IQIYI Inc will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IQ. Goldman Sachs Group cut IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on IQIYI in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. CLSA started coverage on IQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.
About IQIYI
iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand name in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.
Recommended Story: Cost of Equity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ).
Receive News & Ratings for IQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.