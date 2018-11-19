IQIYI Inc (IQ) Stake Lessened by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,053,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,364 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.29% of IQIYI worth $55,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQIYI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,708,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of IQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,897,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of IQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of IQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Get IQIYI alerts:

IQ opened at $20.80 on Monday. IQIYI Inc has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $46.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that IQIYI Inc will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IQ. Goldman Sachs Group cut IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on IQIYI in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. CLSA started coverage on IQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/iqiyi-inc-iq-stake-lessened-by-wells-fargo-company-mn.html.

About IQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand name in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ).

Receive News & Ratings for IQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.