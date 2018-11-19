Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Sells 240,107 Shares of nVent Electric PLC (NVT)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lessened its position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,237,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,107 shares during the period. nVent Electric accounts for about 1.7% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned about 3.48% of nVent Electric worth $169,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $534,428.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William T. Monahan sold 17,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $481,094.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $24.59 on Monday. nVent Electric PLC has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.96.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $563.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%.

NVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded nVent Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

