Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Sells 464,650 Shares of Packaging Corp Of America (PKG)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lessened its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,123,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 464,650 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $123,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the second quarter valued at $155,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the second quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the second quarter valued at $220,000. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PKG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Packaging Corp Of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Corp Of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.91.

PKG stock opened at $97.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Packaging Corp Of America has a 52 week low of $83.54 and a 52 week high of $131.13.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 29.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Corp Of America will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

