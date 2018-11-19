iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $483,000.

NYSEARCA:IBDR opened at $22.92 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $22.79 and a 52 week high of $24.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0708 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st.

