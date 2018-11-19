iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 99.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,358,086 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWZ. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 197.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,672,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,294,000 after acquiring an additional 10,406,554 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,793,000. Natixis increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 3,360.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,026,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,529 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 177.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 378,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,117,000 after acquiring an additional 864,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 9,160,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,605,000 after acquiring an additional 808,488 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWZ opened at $40.48 on Monday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $47.85.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

