iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) Stake Raised by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 111.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,191 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,542,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 216.2% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,509,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4,961.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 215,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 211,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $476,000.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $40.90 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $52.08.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

