iShares North American Tech ETF (IGM) Shares Sold by Axa

Axa reduced its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Axa owned about 4.87% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $80,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IGM. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 206.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $185.07 on Monday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $163.64 and a 1 year high of $211.58.

iShares North American Tech ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

