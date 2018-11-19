iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) Shares Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.21% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $13,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,294,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter.

IJJ opened at $156.39 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $146.80 and a 52 week high of $171.00.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

