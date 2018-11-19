Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,598 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.17% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $6,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 425.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $80.65 on Monday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $71.26 and a 1-year high of $83.62.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “iShares US Real Estate ETF (IYR) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/ishares-us-real-estate-etf-iyr-shares-sold-by-commonwealth-equity-services-llc.html.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.