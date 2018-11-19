James Hardie Industries (JHX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.56

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.56 and last traded at $11.58, with a volume of 915 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.

JHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a yield of 5.08%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in James Hardie Industries by 10.2% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 51,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 9.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 4.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 12,927 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 459.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 46,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX)

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, International Fiber Cement, Other Businesses, and Research and Development segments. The company offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, fiberglass windows, and related accessories products; fiber cement building materials for a range of applications, including external siding, internal walls, floors, ceilings, soffits, trim, fencing, decking, and facades; floor underlayments; planks, which are used in external siding; flat panels for internal and external wall linings; gypsum fiber boards; and cement-bonded boards.

