Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.58 Million Position in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (HTA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HTA. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America during the third quarter worth approximately $190,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America during the second quarter worth approximately $191,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HTA. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Mizuho raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Healthcare Trust Of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Trust Of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.40.

NYSE HTA opened at $26.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.15.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $175.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.85 million. As a group, analysts predict that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is 76.07%.

About Healthcare Trust Of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of medical office buildings in the United States, comprising over 24.2 million square feet of GLA, with over $7.0 billion invested primarily in medical office buildings. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

