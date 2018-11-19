Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.74 Million Position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $13,272,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,841,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,734,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIG opened at $43.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.94. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $43.31 and a one year high of $59.20.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. Hartford Financial Services Group had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.80%.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 2,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $109,259.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,916.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on HIG shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.23.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Mutual Funds.

