Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 9,932 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCJ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCJ) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $170,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCJ opened at $21.08 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $21.29.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 23rd were issued a $0.0311 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 22nd.

