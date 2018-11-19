Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 77,517 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,193,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,517 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 5.32% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $817,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $104.72 on Monday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.51 and a twelve month high of $138.24. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The firm had revenue of $973.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 47,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.11, for a total transaction of $6,328,919.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,945,630.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 210,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $27,774,242.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,336 shares in the company, valued at $51,182,579.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,354 shares of company stock valued at $42,709,350 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

